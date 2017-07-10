UK arms sales to Saudi Arabia lawful, High Court rules

More than £3.3bn of arms have been sold to the Gulf state since it began bombing Yemen.

Photographs of British-made IBL755s shown to ITV News by a Houthi fighter. ITV News

After seeing secret evidence, the High Court has rejected claims that the Government is acting unlawfully by failing to suspend the sale of UK arms to Saudi Arabia.

More than £3.3 billion worth of arms has been sold to the Gulf state since it began bombing neighbouring Yemen in March 2015.

The Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), which brought the case against the government, said at least 10,000 people have been killed as a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervenes in the Yemeni civil war.

A funeral hall in Sanaa, Yemen, which was destroyed in a deadly Saudi-led aistrike in October 2016. AP

The CAAT claimed the coalition was guilty of "repeated and serious breaches" of international humanitarian law, and created a humanitarian catastrophe - destroying vital infrastructure and leaving 80% of the population in need of aid.

But Lord Justice Burnett and Mr Justice Haddon-Cave, sitting in London, dismissed the campaigners' application for judicial review, saying the decision to carry on the arms trade was not irrational or unlawful.

The judges agreed that secret evidence, referred to as "closed material", seen by them but not made public for national security reasons, "provides valuable additional support for the conclusion that the decisions taken by the Secretary of State not to suspend or cancel arms sales to Saudi Arabia were rational".

British cluster bombs pictured stored in a disused building in Yemen. ITV News

Prior to the hearing, the government insisted there was no "clear risk" that UK licensed items might be used to commit a serious violation of humanitarian law.

CAAT was also relying evidence including a large number of authoritative reports and findings from bodies including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the EU Parliament and an expert panel appointed under a UN Security Council resolution.