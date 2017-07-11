Twelve killed in US military plane crash in Mississippi

At least 12 people have been killed after a US military plane crashed in Mississippi.

The crash happened near Itta Bena, Mississippi on the western edge of Leflore County. AP

Emergency services were scouring a large field of debris on Monday night where the Marine Corps KC-130 refuelling tanker spiralled to the ground about 85 miles north of Jackson.

Officials have found 12 bodies in the wreckage.

Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said emergency services were searching for others more than five hours after the crash.

Earlier, Mr Banks said that 16 people were believed to have been on the aircraft, but he was later unable to confirm that information.

The Marine Corps said it operated the plane but has provided no information on where the flight originated, or where it was going.