British man died while fighting IS with Kurds in Syria

The YPG group has announced the death of Luke Rutter, 22, from Birkenhead.

Luke Rutter said he had no regrets about travelling to fight IS in a video message. YPG press office

A British man has died while fighting against the so-called Islamic State in Syria, a Kurdish military group has announced.

Luke Rutter, 22, from Birkenhead, travelled to join the People's Protection Units (YPG) group in their fight against IS.

He died on July 5th while battling the terror group in their self-styled capital of Raqqa, the YPG said.

Mr Rutter, who was also known as Soro Zinar, recorded a "final message" which was posted on the group's Facebook page.

In it, he apologised to friends and family for misleading them about his plans but said he had no other regrets.

I lied to people I care about to come here. I said that I was going somewhere else, I didn't. > I apologise massively for that. > Apart from that I don't regret my decision and I hope that you respect it. Luke Rutter

Mr Rutter said he had joined the YPG because he thought they represented "the best opportunity for peace that this region might have".

He said that after arriving in the Kurdish-controlled Rojava region of Syria, he had enrolled in an academy to learn basic soldiering skills and Kurdish language.

A statement on the YPG's Facebook page said: "Comrade Soro travelled to Rojava in March and joined the YPG to fight the fascist and reactionary Daesh (ISIS) gangs in Raqqa.

"He was martyred on 5 July 2017 after battling bravely in the terrorist group's so-called capital. The people of Rojava will not forget his sacrifice."

Mr Rutter is believed to be the fourth British man to die fighting IS with the Kurds in Syria.

Former chef Ryan Lock, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, shot himself to avoid falling captive to IS last December. Dean Evans, 22, a dairy farmer from Reading, Berkshire, died in the city of Manbij in July last year and former Royal Marine Konstandinos Erik Scurfield, 25, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, died in the northern village of Tel Khuzela in March 2015.