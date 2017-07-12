  • STV
Trump Jr: There was 'nothing to tell' father about meeting

ITV

Donald Trump's son didn't tell his father about a meeting with Russian lawyer.

Donald Trump Jr (right) with his father at a campaign rally last year.
Donald Trump Jr (right) with his father at a campaign rally last year. AP

The son of US President Donald Trump didn't tell his father about a meeting he had with a Russian lawyer in a bid to get information that would "incriminate" rival presidential candidate Hillary Clinton because there was "nothing to tell".

Donald Trump Jr said the meeting at Trump Tower in June last year "really went nowhere".

Mr Trump Jr was speaking on Fox News hours after he released an email trail on Twitter revealing how he conversed with a music publicist to set up the discussion.

He defended his actions, blaming the decision to take the meeting on the "million miles per hour" pace of a presidential campaign and his suspicion that the lawyer might have information about "under-reported" scandals involving Mrs Clinton.

"In retrospect I probably would have done things a little differently," Mr Trump Jr said.

Mr Trump Jr has also insisted that in fact no information on Clinton was given to him.

  • What did the emails say?
Natalia Veselnitskaya met Donald Trump Jnr in Trump Tower
Natalia Veselnitskaya met Donald Trump Jnr in Trump Tower AP

The transcripts show Mr Trump Jr, who was deeply involved in his father's presidential campaign, was told he was being passed the contact as "part of Russia and its Government's support for Mr Trump".

In the emails - dated early June 2016, soon after Mr Trump secured the Republican nomination - music publicist Rob Goldstone wrote to Mr Trump Jr to connect him to Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya. Mr Goldstone wrote that the information "would be very useful to your father".

"If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer," Mr Trump Jr replied in one of the emails.

Days later, Ms Veselnitskaya met with Mr Trump Jr on 9 June at Trump Tower in New York. Ms Veselnitskaya has denied ever working for the Russian government.

  • Why does this matter?
Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit last week.
Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit last week. AP

The growing concern over the contact comes after allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 election to benefit Mr Trump.

Those claims are currently the subject of an ongoing politically-charged investigation in the US.

Mr Trump has firmly denied that there was any contact between his campaign and the Russian government.

Hours after his son posted the emails, the president rose to his defence.

"My son is a high-quality person and I applaud his transparency," Mr Trump said in a statement read to reporters by a White House spokeswoman.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.