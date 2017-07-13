Father and son killed as huge sinkhole opens in Mexico

A father and son were killed when a deep sinkhole opened up in a road in Mexico.

It took rescue workers eight hours to reach the vehicle. AP Photo/Tony Rivera

A father and son were killed when a deep sinkhole opened up in a road in Mexico, officials said.

The vehicle they were travelling in was swallowed up by the sinkhole on Wednesday morning.

Rescuers worked for over eight hours to reach the rubble-covered Volkswagen Jetta lying on its roof at the bottom of the hole.

The sinkhole appeared before dawn, at around 6 a.m (local time) rescuers widened the hole to build a ramp for recovery purposes.

A crane lowered rescuers into the hole the width of two lanes in the middle of the highway.

Rescue workers use a crane to lift a vehicle that drove into a sinkhole in Mexico. AP Photo/Tony Rivera

Secretary of the federal Transportation Department, Gerardo Ruiz Esparza, said the sinkhole was apparently caused by the erosion of a drain that runs more than 50 feet (15 meters) beneath the highway.

At a news conference at the site, Esparza said heavy rainfall over the past three days has led to the sinkhole developing.

He said a preliminary analysis indicated the rain caused a creek to swell beside the highway and blocked the drain with rubbish which contributed to the erosion.

According to a statement from the department, the highway was recently widened, but the existing drain was not thought to have been affected by this construction.

Esparza said later through Twitter that engineers would study the situation to determine responsibility.

The Mexico-Cuernavaca highway is the main highway connecting the capital to the Pacific coast resort city of Acapulco.