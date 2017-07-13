Donald Trump on Putin: We get along very, very well

In a recorded interview President Trump has said they get along "very, very well".

US President Donald Trump has said he gets along "very, very well" with Russian President Vladamir Putin.

In a recorded interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network Trump said his meeting with Putin at the G20 summit was a good sign and showed the two countries can work together on issues such as the ceasefire in Syria.

Trump said in the interview, which will be aired on Thursday: "I think we get along very, very well. We are a tremendously powerful nuclear power, and so are they. It doesn't make sense not to have some kind of relationship."

In what could be construed as a criticism of his Democrat campaign rival Hillary Clinton, Trump said Putin would have been much happier if she had won and become president because she would not have spent as much on the US military as he plans to.

The US leader's comments come as investigations are under way into allegations Russia interfered in the US elections to help get Trump elected.

Trump has maintained he has no knowledge of Russia interfering and Moscow has denied the claims.

In the interview Trump said: "If Hillary had won, our military would be decimated.

"Our energy would be much more expensive. That's what Putin doesn't like about me. And that's why I say why would he want me?"

Donald Trump Jr played a central role in his father's successful 2016 campaign.

Earlier the US president defended his son Donald Jr who is at the centre of a scandal over a meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Donald Jr said he did not tell his father about the meeting with a Russian lawyer who had promised him damaging information on rival presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.