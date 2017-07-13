Fridge and sofa among 'weird and wonderful' luggage

Image shows more unusual items passengers have hauled on trains in Australia.

Cool customer: Fridge freezer taken on train.

A sofa, a fridge freezer, and a lawn mower are among the "weird and wonderful" items passengers have carried on trains.

In amusing footage released by Australia's Queensland Rail, a man tries to board a service with a huge fridge at Bowen Hills station.

As he disembarks, an inspector can be seen pulling him over to fine him for fare evasion and for carrying an over-sized item.

In another instance, a man is seen lugging a sofa through a busy platform before getting on the train.

A Queensland Rail spokesperson told ITV News: "All jokes aside, it's quite clear in the video that the sheer size of the items blocks the path for other passengers.

"The last thing we want is for a customer to injure themselves or others losing control of an over-sized item, or blocking the path of others and making them step over the yellow line.

"While it's not a daily occurrence, these are certainly not the first over-sized objects we've seen on the network. From lawn mowers and generators to surfboards and life-size mannequins, we've seen it all."

Passengers using the network can be fined £150 for bringing an item on a train that does not fit "under the seat, in an overhead rack, or in a designated storage area".

As part of their 'Train Etiquette' campaign, the spokesperson added: "Our tip would be to save a few dollars and book a removalist or phone a friend."