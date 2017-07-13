Nasa releases first close-ups of Jupiter's giant storm

The Juno space probe has sent back stunning images of Jupiter's great red spot.

This image of Jupiter's Great Red Spot was taken using the Juno Spacecraft. Nasa

NASA's Juno spacecraft has sent back the first photos from its close flyby that took place on Monday over Jupiter's famous Great Red Spot.

The space storm has often been at the centre of fascination between scientists and space enthusiasts.

It was a record breaking feat as the spacecraft flew just 5,600 miles over the planet's surface, the closest a carrier has ever got to the mysterious cyclone.

The mysterious cyclone is twice as wide as Earth. NASA

The data collected on Monday took an estimated 45 minutes to be sent back to Earth and scientists expect to be studying it for years.

Experts believe the storm may have been around for over 300 years.

It is hoped that the data collected will give them the answers they have so long desired.

"For generations people from all over the world and all walks of life have marvelled over the Great Red Spot.

"Now we are finally going to see what this storm looks like up close and personal, " said Juno Principal Investigator Dr Scott Bolton.

Juno launched in 2011 and reached orbit at Jupiter in July 2016 on a mission to learn more about the massive gas giant's origin, evolution, atmosphere and structure.

