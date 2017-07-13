Trump: Most people would have met with Russian lawyer

The US president defends his son for meeting a lawyer for data on Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump Junior said he should have done things differently. AP

Donald Trump has defended his son's decision to accept a meeting with a Russian lawyer offering damaging information on Hillary Clinton by claiming that most of his opponents would have done the same.

The US President is facing intense scrutiny over the news that Donald Trump Junior agreed to accept information Natalia Veselnitskaya in a meeting which was said to have been brokered by the Russian government.

He faced more questions over whether his son should have alerted the FBI to the approach as he held a joint press conference with the French president Emmanuel Macron on a visit to Paris today.

In response, he said "most people would have taken that meeting".

I've only been in politics for two years but I've had many people call up [and offer] information on this factor, or this person, or frankly Hillary. That's very standard in politics. Politics is not the nicest business in the world, but it's very standard. They have information and you take the information. Donald Trump

Mr Trump has been dogged by allegations of Russian links to his campaign - and his 39-year-old son's meeting is the clearest evidence yet of potential collusion.

It comes as the US conducts a highly-charged investigation into claims that Moscow intervened in the election to benefit Mr Trump as he faced Democratic rival Hillary Clinton at the polls.

Both the president and his son have denied wrongdoing.

They that no information on Ms Clinton was passed on during the meeting with Ms Veselnitskaya and Mr Trump senior was not made aware of the contact at the time.

Mr Trump Jr later admitted that he may have displayed poor judgement, saying "In retrospect I probably would have done things a little differently."

Donald Trump Jnr met Natalia Veselnitskaya but said no information was passed on. AP

During the press conference, Mr Trump hinted that he could reconsider his refusal to sign up to the Paris accord on climate change, saying discussions were ongoing.

He also faced a highly awkward moment after he was reminded of recent comments suggesting that France and Germany were "infected by terrorism" and it was "their fault" for allowing in migrants.

"You know what, it's gonna be just fine because you have a great President," he replied.

"You have a tough president, he's not going to be easy on people that are breaking the laws and people who show this tremendous violence

"So, I really have a feeling you are going to have a very, very peaceful and beautiful Paris."