President Trump to attend Bastille Day parade in Paris

Leaders will mark Bastille Day and 100 years since United States entered World War.

The leaders and first ladies had dinner in the Eiffel Tower. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Donald Trump will watch American and French soldiers march through Paris to mark Bastille Day and 100 years since the United States entered World War One.

The event will feature a bi-national fly-past of fighter jets symbolising present day military cooperation.

It follows a day of talks with French President Emmanuel Macron which ended with the leaders accompanied by first ladies Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron at a dinner in the Eiffel Tower.

During the visit Trump appeared to leave the door open for more talks on the Paris accord which he pulled the United States out of earlier this year.

This year's Bastille Day has an additional poignancy as the first anniversary of one of the deadliest Islamist militant attacks of the past few years.

After the parade President Macron will head for the city of Nice, where he will join a commemoration for the 86 people who died when a Tunisian man drove a truck at a crowd a year ago.

Trump held a joint press conference with President Macron. AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

During a joint press conference with the French president Emmanuel Macron Mr Trump faced an awkward moment as he was reminded of recent comments suggesting that France and Germany were "infected by terrorism" and it was "their fault" for allowing in migrants.

"You know what, it's gonna be just fine because you have a great President," he replied.

"You have a tough president, he's not going to be easy on people that are breaking the laws and people who show this tremendous violence

"So, I really have a feeling you are going to have a very, very peaceful and beautiful Paris."

Social media reacted to comments made by the US President as he praised French first lady Brigitte from being in "such good shape".

Many posts on social media denounced Trump's comments as sexist, the response from the first lady was unclear.