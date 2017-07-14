Man stuck in cashpoint slips 'help me' note through slot

A man who got trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers through receipt slot.

The contractor became trapped inside the ATM without his phone so slipped 'help me' notes to customers. KRIS-TV

A Texas man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers through the receipt slot asking them to help him escape.

Police say the contractor became stuck on Wednesday when he was changing a lock to a room in a branch of Bank of America that led to the back of the ATM.

He was unable to let himself out because he did not have a key on him and was unable to notify bank employees for help as he had no phone.

Corpus Christi police Lt. Chris Hooper said."Apparently he left his cellphone and the swipe card he needed to get out of the room outside in his truck."

When the contractor realised customers were retrieving cash from the machine, he passed notes to them through the ATM receipt slot.

One read, "Please help. I'm stuck in here and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss ..."

Some customers appeared to dismiss the notes as a gag, Hooper said. But one called police, who could hear a faint voice coming from inside the ATM.

An officer kicked open the door to the room and freed the man, whose name has not been released.

"Everyone is OK, but you will never see this in your life, that somebody was stuck in the ATM.

It was just crazy," Richard Olden, a police senior officer, told KRIS-TV.