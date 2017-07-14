Fight breaks out between rivals in Taiwanese parliament

Politicians were shoved to the ground and water bombs thrown as fight broke out.

Politicians were shoved to the ground and water bombs thrown as a fight broke out between opposing sides in Taiwan's parliament on Friday.

The brawl broke out when lawmakers from the Nationalists, or Kuomintang, criticised the budget proposals of the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program.

In chaotic scenes, lawmakers were seen grabbing and shoving each other, launching water bombs at one another and throwing paperwork in the air.

One man is seen threatening to throw a chair during the fight.

The infrastructure development plan has been treated by President Tsai Ing-wen's administration as its key economic stimulus project.

It includes investments in light rail lines, urban and rural development, and green energy.