Two German tourists have been stabbed to death in Egypt

The two women were killed near a hotel swimming pool in a suspected terror attack.

The resort where the tourists were attacked. AP

Two German tourists have been stabbed to death in a suspected terror attack in Egypt.

Officials said the attacker, in his 20s, deliberately targeted foreign nationals.

He is said to have shouted: "Stay away, I don't want Egyptians" during the knife attack in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada on Friday.

The two female tourists who died were attacked near a hotel swimming pool.

Six tourists were stabbed in total, said officials, who arrested the assailant immediately after the attack. His identity has not been released yet.

It is thought the other injured are from Serbia and Poland.

The attack came hours after five policemen were shot to death in Cairo's twin city of Giza when suspected Islamic militants opened fire on their vehicle early in the morning.