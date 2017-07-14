  • STV
France mourns first anniversary of Nice truck attack

ITV

President Emmanuel Macron pledged to 'fight without mercy' against extremists.

Emmanuel Macron arrives in Nice for memorials to the dead. AP

France has been remembering the 86 people killed one year ago when a terrorist drove into Bastille Day crowds in Nice.

President Emmanuel Macron led memorials in the city today, pledging to "fight without mercy" against extremists.

"This is what we owe you" he told a commemoration event in Nice that included some of the victims and their families.

What our attackers want is to simply see us cry, and you responded with dignity. > We'll respond by a fight without mercy outside and inside our borders against terrorism, everywhere.
Emmanuel Macron

Crowds were also due to light candles in memory of those killed when Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel drove into crowds on the seafront waiting to watch a firework display to celebrate France's national day.

The attack was later claimed by so-called Islamic State.

The bullet-sprayed lorry after it ploughed into crowds. AP

The name of every victim of the attack was read out during the commemorations today. They ranged from toddlers to a 92-year-old.

Their names were also posted on a board in the shape of a heart as a minute's silence was held.

Hundreds of people gathered on the famed Promenade des Anglais, where the truck had careened into crowds.

They laid plaques in the national colors, bearing names of the victims, which at day's end would form a 160-meter-long (525-foot-long) message reading "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity."

Nice resident Jean-Paul Collona, 36, was among those attending the commemoration "because my parents were present during the attack, and their names could simply have been on those plaques."

The memorials were a sombre end to a day that had earlier seen spectacular Bastille Day celebrations in France.

Mr Macron was joined in Paris by his guest of honour, Donald Trump, as the two leaders cemented a warming relationship.

By evening, fireworks were lighting up the sky near the Eiffel Tower, but they were banned in Nice.

"This a day for fireworks across France - but not here," said Mr Macron.

