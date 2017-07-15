  • STV
Trump: US border wall with Mexico could be made of glass

ITV

The US president argued his planned wall should be transparent to see what is happening.

Mr Trump made his comments to journalists travelling with him on Air Force One.
Donald Trump has announced his planned border wall with Mexico should be made of transparent material such as plastic or glass.

The US president said the frontier "needs transparency" to allow American guards to see what was happening on the other side.

They provide the clearest details yet on his vision for the controversial planned border reinforcements.

You have to be able to see through it. > As horrible as it sounds, when they throw the large sacks of drugs over, and if you have people on the other side of the wall, you don't see them. They hit you on the head with 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of stuff? It's over.
Donald Trump
Mr Trump and his wife in France with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Mr Trump made the remarks as he travelled to France on Thursday, but they were given informally and could not initially be reported. The White House later provided a partial transcript of them.

The US leader also said that only a small portion of the frontier with Mexico would need a wall to prevent illegal migrants getting in.

"It's a 2,000 (3,218 kilometer) mile border, but you don't need 2,000 miles of wall because you have a lot of natural barriers," he said.

"You have mountains. You have some rivers that are violent and vicious. You have some areas that are so far away that you don't really have people crossing."

The President pledged a wall to stop illegal migrants crossing into the US.
Mr Trump's pans for a "big beautiful wall" were a key plank of his Presidential election campaign.

Earlier this year the government issued two notices for border wall proposals.

The first called for a solid structure up to 30 feet (9.14 meters) high that couldn't be easily breached. The second bid notice called for other types of walls, including something that could be seen through.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has said that border agents need to be able to see what is on the other side of a barrier for security and safety reasons.

"He has repeatedly said that Trump's proposed wall would not be "sea to shining sea," from the Pacific Ocean in the west to the Gulf of Mexico in the east

