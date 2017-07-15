Men fall to their deaths as tandem skydive goes wrong

Pair landed on the driveway of a property in Australia after skydive went wrong.

Two men have fallen to their deaths in Australia after a tandem skydive went wrong.

The pair are believed to be an instructor and student aged in their 20s and 60s, the country's 7 News reported.

The two men reportedly struck trees before landing on the driveway of a rural property in Camden, around 40 miles south-west of Sydney.

The pair landed several miles from the Sydney Skydivers drop zone in Wilton where they were meant to land at 2pm local time on Saturday.

An investigation into what went wrong has been launched, while the property where they landed has been declared a crime scene.

Sydney Skydivers said they were unable to comment on the incident.