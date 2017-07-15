Irish woman dies during trek on Mount Kilimanjaro

The 35-year-old, from Cork, made the trip to Tanzania last week on a charity trip.

An Irish woman has died while taking part in a trek on Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa.

The 35-year-old, from Cork, made the trip to Tanzania last week as part of a charity fundraising effort.

It is understood that she became unwell on Friday at an altitude of 4,000 metres and died of unknown causes while being treated by a doctor at the scene.

An investigation is underway into the exact cause of death.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is aware of the case and will be assisting the family with arrangements for repatriation.

The Dublin-based company with which the woman travelled, which specialises in adventure travel, has released a statement offering its condolences.

A spokesman for Earth's Edge said: "A client of ours has passed away on 14 July 2017 at 8.15am local time while on Kilimanjaro.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with her family.

"We will provide further information on this incident in due course."