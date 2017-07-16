First woman to win prestigious maths prize dies aged 40

Maryam Mirzakhani was an acclaimed mathematician and first and only woman to win the Fields Medal.

Maryam Mirzakhani, an acclaimed mathematician who was the first and only woman to win the Fields Medal, has died aged 40.

Ms Mirzakhani, a professor at Stanford University died on Saturday after a long battle with cancer, the institution said.

Ms Mirzakhani was born in Iran and joined Stanford as a mathematics professor in 2008.

She received the Fields Medal, sometimes described as the mathematics equivalent of the Nobel Prize, in 2014.

Stanford president Marc Tessier-Lavigne described Ms Mirzakhani as a brilliant theorist who made enduring contributions and inspired thousands of women to pursue maths and science.

Her work had implications in fields ranging from cryptography to "the theoretical physics of how the universe came to exist", the university said.

Ms Mirzakhani originally dreamed of becoming a writer before becoming a mathematician.

Ms Mirzakhani once described her work as "like being lost in a jungle and trying to use all the knowledge that you can gather to come up with some new tricks, and with some luck you might find a way out".

Ms Mirzakhani is survived by her husband and a daughter.