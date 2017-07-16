Canadian PM meets refugee baby named in his honour

Justin Trudeau met baby Justin Trudeau, the two-month-old son of Syrian refugees.

The Canadian Prime Minister meets baby Justin Trudeau Adam Bilal Twitter/AdamScotti

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has had a very special meeting with the baby of a refugee couple named in his honour.

Syrian refugees Afraa Hajj Hammoud and Mohammed Belal decided to give their newborn a name that would reflect their gratitude to Canada for allowing them to settle and start a new life.

They wanted to honour Mr Trudeau, who has made a point of offering sanctuary for refugees and has one some occasions even personally welcomes new arrivals at the airport.

Two-month-old Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal finally met his namesake yesterday - and it looks like they got on.

The Canadian Prime Minister is seen cradling baby Justin as his smiling parents look on.

Ms Hammoud said they had chosen the name as a gesture of thanks for the man who allowed them to rebuild their lives in Canada.

"My husband says 'How about if we name the boy Justin-Trudeau, like him,'" she told CBC news.

"I was a little bit shocked ... when he says that, I smile a little bit, a small smile, then I says, 'Yes, there is no problem, it will be like a small thank you for Justin Trudeau.'"