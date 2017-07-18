Australian woman shot dead by US police after calling 911

Teacher was killed by a police responding to her call to report a suspected sexual assault.

Justine Damond was shot dead by an officer responding to her 911 call. APTN

The fiance of a "kind" and "funny" Australian teacher who was shot dead by a US police officer says her family have been left with "almost no information" by authorities.

Justine Damond, 40, was killed on Saturday night in Minneapolis after dialling 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault nearby.

Officials said officers' body cameras were not turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the shooting.

Don Damond, whose name Justine had already taken ahead of their planned wedding, said "piecing together Justine's last moments" would be "a small comfort."

Speaking on Monday, he said: "Her family and I have been provided with almost no additional information from law enforcement regarding what happened after police arrived.

"We've lost the dearest of people and we're desperate for information. Piecing together Justine's last moments before the homicide would be a small comfort as we grieve this tragedy.

"The death of Justine is a loss to everyone who knew her. She touched so many people with her loving and generous heart. She was so kind and so darn funny. She made us all laugh with her great wit and her humour."

Neighbours in Minneapolis want answers. KSTP / APTN

It's not clear what led to the shooting, which is being investigated by Minnesota's state investigative agency.

Joan Hargrave, a neighbour of Ms Damond, said: "I would call her just a deep, kind-hearted person."

Ms Damond spent some of her early childhood years in the Buffalo area of New York.

Peter Suffoletto, whose cousin John Ruszczyk is Ms Damond's father, said she held dual Australian-US citizenship.