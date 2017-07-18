Hero dog rescues drowning fawn during morning walk

The golden retriever is seen leaping into the water to rescue the animal and bring back to shore.

Storm rescues the drowning fawn Mark Freeley

A heroic dog jumped into the ocean and rescued a drowning fawn in incredible footage captured by his owner.

Golden retriever Storm leaped into the waters off PJ Harbour in Long Island, New York, when he saw the struggling animal during a morning walk.

He can be seen swimming furiously towards the dying fawn before returning with her in his mouth.

Storm then places the fawn on the shore for a moment's rest before pulling her further away from the water.

The fawn appears lifeless until Storm begins licking and nuzzling her back to life.

Storm's owner Mark Freeley said: "Storm just plunged into the water and started swimming out to the fawn, grabbed it by the neck, and started swimming to shore".

The fawn reportedly ran back to the water in fright once it had regained consciousness, by which time animal rescue group Strong Island Rescue had arrived.

Rescuers saved the fawn for a second time and took her to their rescue centre where she was examined.

The fawn had reportedly suffered a scratched eye and had a number of tick bites, but is expected to make a full recovery.