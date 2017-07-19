  • STV
  • MySTV

Double hand transplant boy achieves baseball bat dream

ITV

American Zion Harvey was eight when he underwent a double hand transplant.

Zion Harvey achieved his dream of swinging a baseball bat just a year after a double hand transplant.
Zion Harvey achieved his dream of swinging a baseball bat just a year after a double hand transplant. SWNS

A boy who underwent a double hand transplant was able to fulfil his dream of swinging a baseball bat just a year after surgery.

Zion Harvey was also able to write and feed and dress himself independently 18 months after the 11-hour procedure, according to a medical report.

The American youngster, who was aged eight when the procedure took place, had to have his hands and feed amputated after he contracted the life-threatening infection sepsis when he was two.

He also had a kidney transplant following the infection.

Zion had to have his hands and feed amputated after he contracted sepsis aged two.
Zion had to have his hands and feed amputated after he contracted sepsis aged two. PA

Before he underwent the double hand transplant, Zion had limited ability to dress, feed and wash himself using his residual limbs or specialist equipment.

When asked what he hoped to do following surgery, he told doctors he wanted to be able to climb monkey bars and grip a baseball bat.

His mother hoped her son would be able to dress, brush his teeth and cut food independently.

The medical report published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health journal documents a series of setbacks, including eight rejections of the hands, which were managed with immunosuppression drugs, and some minor infections as well as some impairment to his transplanted kidney.

Zion underwent a double hand transplant in Philadelphia in July 2015.
Zion underwent a double hand transplant in Philadelphia in July 2015. PA

The surgery took place in July 2015 at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in collaboration with Penn Medicine when a suitable donor became available.

The procedure, which lasted 10 hours and 40 minutes, involved four medical teams working on the donor and recipient limbs.

Within days of the surgery, Zion was able to move his fingers using the ligaments from his residual limbs.

Six days after the transplant he began daily occupational therapy, including video games and exercises using finger lights and puppets, as well as daily tasks such as writing and using a knife and fork.

Zion Harvey one year after the operation.
Zion Harvey one year after the operation. SWNS

By six months he could move the transplanted hand muscles and feel touch. Around this time he also became able to feed himself and grasp a pen to write. Two months later he could use scissors.

Within a year of the surgery, Zion could swing a baseball bat using both hands.

Meanwhile, scans revealed the boy's brain had developed pathways for control of hand movement and for carrying touch sensation signals from the hand back to the brain.

In April Zion received a signed bat from Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig.
In April Zion received a signed bat from Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig. PA

Dr Sandra Amaral, of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said: "Our study shows that hand transplant surgery is possible when carefully managed and supported by a team of surgeons, transplant specialists, occupational therapists, rehabilitation teams, social workers and psychologists.

"Eighteen months after the surgery, the child is more independent and able to complete day-to-day activities.

"He continues to improve as he undergoes daily therapy to increase his hand function and psychosocial support to help deal with the ongoing demands of his surgery."

In July last year, Chris King became the first person in the UK to have a double hand transplant in a pioneering operation at Leeds General Infirmary.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.