Bodies of couple missing since 1942 'found on glacier'

Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin disappeared 75 years ago in Switzerland.

The Tsanfleuron glacier is in southwestern Switzerland. EBU

The bodies of a couple who disappeared 75 years ago have been found in a shrinking glacier, according to Swiss media reports.

Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin vanished in August 1942 at an altitude of more than 2,600 metres after going to feed their animals.

Local rescue teams spent more than two months searching crevasses before giving up.

"We spent our whole lives looking for them, without stopping," their youngest daughter Marceline Udry-Dumoulin told the Swiss daily Le Matin.

The 79-year-old added: "We thought that we could give them the funeral they deserved one day.

"I can say that after 75 years of waiting this news gives me a deep sense of calm."

Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin went to feed their animals and never returned. EBU

The discovery was made on the Tsanfleuron glacier in southwestern Switzerland on Friday at an altitude of 2,615 meters (8,580 feet).

Shoes and clothing could be seen close to where the two bodies were spotted.

Bernhard Tschannen, the director of Glacier 3000, said: "The bodies were lying near each other.

"It was a man and a woman wearing clothing dating from the period of World War Two."

Police said that formal identification with the help of DNA will take several days.

Shoes and other items of clothing were found. AP