  • STV
  • MySTV

Salvador Dali's body exhumed for DNA love child tests

ITV

Maria Pilar Abel has won permission to get samples to prove whether she is the daughter of artist.

Dali has no known children.
Dali has no known children. AP

A woman claiming to be the secret daughter of Salvador Dali said she is "relieved" after winning a court battle to exhume his body for DNA proof.

Maria Pilar Abel has gained permission from Catalonia's High Court to obtain samples from the famed surrealist artist's body that will settle the question of her paternity.

The 61-year-old says she was the result of an affair while her mother was working as an employee at the Dali household in the 1950s.

She had been fighting since 2007 to be recognised as Dali's daughter - opposed by the foundation which controls the artist's estate.

Ms Abel says she hopes to change her surname to Dali and is not motivated by thoughts of a potential inheritance.

She said she felt "a lot of relief" at the court's decision.

"I am very positive you know what I mean," she told a press conference. "I think that it has been long enough."

If she does turn out to be a previously unknown child of Dali, it would leave her in line for a share in a multi-million estate.

"If the test is confirmed it would under Catalan law and we are talking about a quarter part of the estate, patrimony that Dali left," said her lawyer Enrique Blazquez.

"This includes copyright, paintings and everything else. But this is something that we will deal with when the time comes."

Salvador Dali with his wife and muse Gala.
Salvador Dali with his wife and muse Gala. AP

Dali died in 1989 with no known children.

He had only one serious partner, Russian Elena Ivanovna Diakonova, better known as Gala Dali.

The artist met Diakonova in 1929 and they remained devoted to each other for the rest of their lives.

Scholars also suggest that Dali was tortured over his sexuality, with many casting doubt on the suggestions that he would have an affair as Ms Abel has suggested.

The exhumation which should resolve those questions is now set to take place on July 20 - and Ms Abel says she will not be present.

The Salvador Dali Foundation has lodged an appeal against the ruling.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.