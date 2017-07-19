Trump's son and ex-campaign manager quizzed by US Senate

Donald Trump Jr and Paul Manafort will testify before the Judiciary Committee.

Donald Trump Jr (left) and Paul Manafort will be quizzed on 26 July. AP

President Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, and Mr Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort will testify before the US Senate Judiciary Committee next Wednesday, it has been announced.

The pair are expected to be questioned about allegations Russia meddled in the 2016 US presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will speak with the Senate intelligence committee on Monday, according to his lawyer.

It's thought all three men will be asked about recent revelations they met a Russian lawyer in June last year in the hope of receiving incriminating information about Hillary Clinton.