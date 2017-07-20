US Senator John McCain diagnosed with brain tumour

Former US presidential candidate has 'aggressive' cancer, say doctors.

John McCain was the Republican Party's presidential nominee in 2008. AP

Former US presidential candidate Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumour after having a blood clot removed.

Doctors said the Arizona senator has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer.

The 80-year-old and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

The senator has been recovering at his Arizona home after doctors at the Mayo Clinic removed a blood clot above his left eye.

The doctors said Mr McCain is recovering from his surgery "amazingly well" and his underlying health is excellent.

A statement released by the senator's office said: "Senator McCain appreciates the outpouring of support he has received over the last few days.

"He is grateful to the doctors and staff at Mayor Clinic for their outstanding care, and is confident that any future treatment will be effective."

News of Mr McCain's diagnosis prompted an outpouring of support from both sides of the political spectrum.

Mr McCain was the Republican Party's presidential nominee in 2008.

He was a navy pilot, and was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for more than five years.