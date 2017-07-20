  • STV
  • MySTV

Boy murdered by serial killer identified 41 years on

ITV

James 'Jimmie' Byron Haakenson, 16, was murdered by the infamous John Wayne Gacy.

James 'Jimmie' Byron Haakenson was among 33 young men murdered by John Wayne Gacy.
James 'Jimmie' Byron Haakenson was among 33 young men murdered by John Wayne Gacy. AP

A 16-year-old boy who was murdered by a US serial killer has been identified 41 years after he died.

James "Jimmie" Byron Haakenson is believed to have been killed in August 1976 after he ran away from his home in Minnesota.

His remains were found in 1978 among those of more than two dozen young men at the former home of serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

Gacy was convicted of killing 33 young men and was executed in 1994.

However James was among eight victims who remained unidentified.

  • DNA testing

The remains of all eight were exhumed in 2011 in an effort to identify them using DNA testing.

An appeal was made to relatives of young men who vanished between 1970 and Gacy's arrest in 1978 to submit saliva samples so that their DNA could be compared with the DNA of the remains.

Two siblings of James were among the scores of relatives who submitted saliva samples.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said there was a "strong genetic association" between the siblings and the remains.

James is the second of the eight victims to be identified.

His mother died in 2008 without knowing what happened to her son.

Gacy was executed in 1994 after being found guilty of murdering 33 young men.
Gacy was executed in 1994 after being found guilty of murdering 33 young men. AP

Gacy is remembered as one of history's most bizarre killers, largely because of his work as an amateur clown.

The Chicago-area building contractor lured young men to his home by impersonating a police officer or promising them construction work.

There, he stabbed one and strangled the others before burying them or dumping their bodies in a river.

Excavation work in 1979 outside the home of John Gacy where his victims bodies were found.
Excavation work in 1979 outside the home of John Gacy where his victims bodies were found. AP

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.