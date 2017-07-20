  • STV
  • MySTV

Criminal dark web markets closed in major crackdown

ITV

AlphaBay and Hansa were used to trade items including illegal drugs and firearms.

The AlphaBay online market was shutdown earlier this month.
The AlphaBay online market was shutdown earlier this month. FBI/Europol

Two of the largest criminal dark web markets have been shut down after an international law enforcement operation.

The AlphaBay and Hansa websites had been used to trade illegal drugs, firearms, malware, stolen and fraudulent identity documents and more.

The former was the biggest online criminal marketplace and reached over 200,000 users and 40,000 vendors.

It operated using a hidden service on a network which effectively masked user identities and server location.

Prior to its takedown, its listings included more than:

  • 250,000 for illegal drugs and toxic chemicals
  • 100,000 other illicit items including fraudulent data, malware and firearms

Speaking at a news conference in Washington DC, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said: "This is the kind of activities and investigative work we must do in this day and age because crime knows no borders."

He added that the US faces the "deadliest drug crisis in its history", pointing to the fact that some of the "most prolific drug suppliers" use the dark web.

The US Justice Department said AlphaBay was a major source of fentanyl and heroin linked to an increase in deaths associated with overdoses.

The US Attorney General said 'crime knows no borders'.
The US Attorney General said 'crime knows no borders'.

"This is an outstanding success by authorities in Europe and the US," Rob Wainwright, executive director of Europol.

"The capability of drug traffickers and other serious criminals around the world has taken a serious hit today," he added.

Europol's executive director hailed the success of the operation.
Europol's executive director hailed the success of the operation. .

The investigation

It was led by the FBI, the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Dutch National Police.

Authorities in other countries including the UK, France, Lithuania and Canada also contributed.

Dutch Police took over the Hansa, the third largest dark web marketplace on 20 June.

They then covertly monitored criminal activities on the platform before it was shutdown on 20 July.

The joint operation led to the hidden sites being seized by law enforcement
The joint operation led to the hidden sites being seized by law enforcement

Meanwhile, the alleged creator and administrator of AlphaBay, a 25-year-old Canadian was arrested in Thailand on 5 July.

Police also seized millions of dollars in assets.

Alexandre Cazes was later found dead in a Bangkok jail after apparently taking his own life, the US Department of Justice said.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.