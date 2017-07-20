O.J. Simpson to be released from prison on parole

A parole board in Nevada, USA, decided that the 70-year-old can be released in October.

O.J. Simpson at his parole hearing. AP

O.J. Simpson will be released on parole after nine years behind bars.

A parole board in Nevada, USA, decided that the 70-year-old former football, TV and movie star can be released in October.

Simpson was serving time for armed robbery and assault with a weapon after a botched bid to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.

That conviction came 13 years to the day after he was acquitted of murder in 1995 over the deaths of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles.

An emotional Simpson told the parole board: "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Four parole commissioners in questioned Simpson by video link from the Lovelock Correctional Center in rural Nevada, where he has been held since he was convicted in 2008.