Two dead after strong earthquake rocks Turkey and Kos

More than 120 others have been injured after an earthquake rocked Turkey and Kos.

Many buildings suffered huge damage on Kos. Twitter / @risvan3402

At least two people have died and more than 120 others have been injured after a strong earthquake in the Aegan Sea rocked Turkey and the Greek island of Kos.

The 6.7 magnitude quake, which struck at 01.31 local time on Friday (11.31pm BST), hit six miles south of the Turkish city of Bodrum and 10 miles east of Kos.

The deaths and most of the damage occurred mainly on Kos, officials said.

The US Geological Survey said the quake, which struck in an area popular with British holidaymakers, had a depth of 6.2 miles.

More than 20 aftershocks have been recorded, according to Turkish disaster officials.

Bikes were destroyed by huge boulders falling off buildings on Kos. Twitter / @risvan3402

People walk at a flooded coastal road on Kos. AP

The quake appears to have triggered a small tsunami, with pictures emerging on social media showing people walking along flooded coastal roads.

Television footage from the Mugla province showed hundreds of people abandoning their buildings and waiting on the streets, as others ran away from buildings on roads.

It also showed cars shaking and products falling off shelves at stores across the region.

Hotel guests sleep outdoors after abandoning their rooms in Bitez, about four miles from Bodrum. AP

Former Cardiff City footballer Kevin McNaughton said he is near Dalaman, around 120 miles from Bodrum.

He said on Twitter that his room was "shaking all over the place".

Many people ran from their homes or holiday apartments with pillows and blankets, according to one Briton who is staying in Didim, around 60 miles from Bodrum.

Kristian Stevens, from Nelson in Lancashire said he felt the building he was in "shake like a jelly".

The 48-year-old told the Press Association he had just gone to bed when the quake struck at around 1.30am local time.

He said: "It was quite surreal as I had just laid down in bed and the whole building shook. The whole building shook like a jelly.

"Many of the locals rushed out into the streets still in underwear.

"Some have been seen with blankets and pillows not sure if it is safe to return home."

Sophie Wild said she ran from her third floor accommodation when she woke to a loud banging noise.

The 21-year-old from Canterbury in Kent is coming to the end of her holiday in Altinkum, around 500 miles away from Bodrum.

She said: "People were running out of rooms, banging on people's doors to make sure they were out.

"Everyone just ran outside and waited for a couple of hours - it's only now that people are starting to go back to their rooms. There are a few cracks in the walls but otherwise staff says it's safe."

The earthquake caused huge damage overnight. AP

Scene of devastation outside a bar on the island of Kos. AP

People try to move the cars on Kos. AP