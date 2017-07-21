  • STV
  • MySTV

Australian woman shot by US police 'did not have to die'

ITV

A bride-to-be shot dead after dialling 911 "should not" have been killed.

Justine Damond was shot dead on Saturday.
Justine Damond was shot dead on Saturday. APTN

An Australian bride-to-be shot dead by US police after dialling 911 "did not have to die", authorities have admitted.

Justine Damond, 40, was killed shortly after reporting what she believed was an active sexual assault in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The teacher was then shot by a police officer - but body cameras and a squad camera are not believed to have captured the incident.

Now Minneapolis's police chief has claimed Ms Damond's death "should not have happened".

On Friday, Janee Harteau said the force had failed to "protect with courage" and "serve with compassion".

Ms Damond's fiance, Don Damond, has claimed claimed police have shed little information surrounding the circumstances of her death.

Pleading with authorities, he said "piecing together Justine's last moments" would be a "small comfort".

At a press conference, police chief Harteau said: "Based on the publicly released information from the BCA [Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension], this should not have happened.

"On our squad cars you will find the words 'to protect with courage and to serve with compassion.' This did not happen."

Mohamed Noor was involved in the shooting of Ms Damond.
Mohamed Noor was involved in the shooting of Ms Damond. AP

She continued: "Having the information that was publicly available right now while recognizing there is an open BCA investigation, I believe the actions in question go against who we are as a department, how we train and the expectations we have for our officers.

"These were the actions and judgment of one individual.

"I want to assure Justine's family, our community and those in Australia that I will do everything in my power to make sure due process is followed and justice is served.

"I spoke to Justine's fiance this morning and I told him I was sorry for his loss and that this did not have to happen.

"And, again, Justine did not have to die."

Chief Harteau added that Officer Mohamed Noor and his police partner should have activated their body cameras before encountering Ms Damond.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.