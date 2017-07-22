Deadly violence sparks over Jerusalem metal detectors

Three Palestinians and three Israelis have died amid escalating unrest.

Palestinians ran from tear gas fired by Israeli forces in Jerusalem. AP

Three Palestinians and three Israelis have been killed in escalating violence over an Israeli security clampdown at Jerusalem's most contested shrine.

The three Palestinians died as several hundred were wounded when Israeli forces opened fire with live rounds and rubber bullets in street clashes in the Holy City as thousands protested following public prayers on Friday.

The Red Crescent said 390 Palestinians were hurt in clashes, including close to 100 who were taken to hospital.

Israeli police said five officers were wounded.

An Israeli man and his two children were later killed and a woman injured after a Palestinian teen launched a stabbing attack at their home in a West Bank settlement.

A dispute over metal detectors has escalated into a new showdown in the Holy City. AP

The Israeli military said the attacker was shot by a neighbour of the victims - who was an off-duty soldier - and taken to hospital after sneaking into the home in the settlement of Halamish.

Tensions have boiled over in recent days after Israel installed metal detectors at the Jerusalem shine that both religions share as a revered site, while turning away all Muslim men under the age of 50.

The security measures were brought in after two Israeli policemen were killed in an attack by three Arab gunmen near the shrine.

The Old City shrine is a sacred site known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount. AP

Jerusalem's top Muslim cleric, Mohammed Hussein, said protests would continue until the metal detectors are removed from the site, which is known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount.

However prominent Israeli politician Tzachi Hanegbi said the devices would remain and said Israel would not surrender to "violence and incitement".

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, meanwhile, announced he was suspending contact with Israel on "all levels", dealing a blow to recent US attempts to renew the long-dormant Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.