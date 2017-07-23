Trump says he has 'complete power' to issue pardons

President reportedly considering presidential pardons for his family, aides and himself.

Trump has reportedly asked about his authority to issue pardons to aides, relatives and even himself. AP

President Donald Trump has said he has "complete power" to issue pardons.

It follows reports he is considering presidential pardons for his family, aides and even himself.

His assertion comes amid investigations into Russian interference in last year's presidential election.

The subject of pardons is one of many topics that appears to be occupying the president's mind.

In a flurry of 10 tweets, Mr Trump commented about pardons, former presidential rival Hillary Clinton, son Don Jr. health care, the USS Gerald Ford, the attorney general and other issues.

Mr Trump wrote in one of his 10 messages: "While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us. FAKE NEWS."

Mr Trump remains furious over multiple investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

He tweeted that people are asking why what he calls "crimes" by election opponent Hillary Clinton and former FBI director James Comey are not being investigated.