Man shot dead at Israeli embassy compound in Jordan

Two people injured in a violent incident in the Israeli embassy compound in Jordan's capital Amman.

Security officials park near the approach toward the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan. PA

One Jordanian man has been killed in a shooting at the Israeli embassy in Amman.

Two other people, including an Israeli man, were injured in the incident in a residential building in the heavily fortified Israeli embassy compound, Jordan's Public Security Directorate said.

The Jordanian was critically wounded at the scene and later died in hospital, according to news site Hala Akhbar.

The Israeli man was in "unstable" condition, the site said.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.

The incident comes at a time of mounting tensions between Israel and the Muslim world over metal detectors Israel installed at a Jerusalem shrine revered by Muslims and Jews.

Jordan is the Muslim custodian of the site. On Friday, thousands of Jordanians staged an anti-Israeli protest in Amman.