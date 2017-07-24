  • STV
Nine dead after 'more than 100' people found in truck

ITV

Nine people have died and several are being treated in hospital in Texas.

Police at the scene where the truck was found
Police at the scene where the truck was found AP

A truck driver has been arrested after dozens of undocumented immigrants were found in the back of his vehicle.

Eight men were found dead in the vehicle, and 28 others, including children, were taken to hospital when it was discovered in a Walmart car park in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday morning. One man died later in hospital.

More than 100 people may have been packed in the back of the 18-wheeler during the journey, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting Director Thomas Homan said.

The truck was later towed away
The truck was later towed away AP

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said: "Checking the video from the store, we found there were a number of vehicles that came in and picked up a lot of the folks that were in that trailer that survived the trip.

"We are looking at a human trafficking crime here."

There was no water or air conditioning in the trailer as the heat outside reached temperatures of 38C (100F).

The truck's driver, named by authorities as James Mathew Bradley Jr, 60, of Clearwater, Florida, is expected to appear in court later.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said: "We quickly called a 'mass casualty incident' and had about 29 units arrive out there and start transporting people.

"With heat strokes or heat injuries, a lot of them are going to have some irreversible brain damage."

A vigil took place at San Fernando Cathedral for victims
A vigil took place at San Fernando Cathedral for victims AP

Mr Hood added: "Unfortunately, some of them were severely overheated, and that was a refrigerated truck with no refrigeration.

"So the inside of the truck was just austere condition that nobody was going to survive in it. So we were very fortunate that they were found."

The case will be passed on to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the police chief said, once victims have been examined.

