Donald Trump's son-in-law denies collusion with Russians

Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser, is reportedly being probed by the FBI.

Jared Kushner

Donald Trump's son-in-law has denied any improper conduct during four meetings with Russians during the US election campaign and transition period.

Jared Kushner, who is a senior White House adviser, is reportedly under scrutiny as part of an FBI investigation into claims Russia may have intervened in the 2016 presidential election.

In a statement, Mr Kushner released details of the meeting and denied reports that he suggested a 'secret back channel' for communications to Russia's ambassador to Washington.

He was said to have to have made the proposal during a meeting with Ambassador Sergei Kisylak in December at Trump Tower.

The 36-year-old also denied that Russians finance any of his businesses in the private sector.

It comes ahead of his interview behind closed doors by a US Senate oversight committee investigating Russian meddling and any possible collusion by Trump associates.

Jared Kushner

In his statement, Mr Kushner said a June 2016 meeting with a Russian-American lawyer was such a "waste of time" that he asked his assistant to call him out of the gathering.

Emails released this month show that Mr Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, agreed to the meeting at Trump Tower on the understanding that he would receive damaging information about his father's presidential rival, Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump Jr

Mr Kushner said he had not seen those emails until he was recently shown them by his lawyers.

He said that Mr Trump Jr invited him to the meeting and that he arrived late and heard the lawyer involved discussing the issue of adoptions.

The FBI and the oversight committee - as well as several other congressional panels - are looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.