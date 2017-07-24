At least five injured in chainsaw attack in Switzerland

Two people in a serious condition as the assailant remains at large.

At least five people have been injured in a chainsaw attack in Switzerland.

Two people are in a serious condition, Swiss police confirmed, following the attack in the Swiss town of Schaffhausen.

The attacker, who remains at large, was armed with a chainsaw, police said as they confirmed the incident was not terror-related.

Swiss Police spokeswoman Cindy Beer said police were alerted at 10.39am to the incident.

She said: "We can't say exactly what happened at this point. We just know that a person wounded several people."

A rescue helicopter is being used to aid the victims and the town has been sealed off as police continue to hunt for the suspect.

Police and prosecutors refused to elaborate further as the manhunt was ongoing.

Schaffhausen is a medieval old town located near the Swiss border with Germany.