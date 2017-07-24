Donald Trump's son-in-law denies Russia collusion

Jared Kushner has denied colluding with Moscow in meetings with Russian officials.

Jared Kushner is Donald Trump's son-in-law. AP

Donald Trump's son-in-law has denied colluding with Moscow during a set of meetings with Russians ahead of the US presidential election.

Jared Kushner, who is also a senior White House advisor, reportedly forms part of an FBI investigation into whether Russia may have intervened in the 2016 election.

But on Monday, Mr Kushner maintained his actions during the four meetings were "proper" - adding that he had co-operated fully with investigating teams.

In a rare public statement, the 36-year-old said that neither he nor anybody else he knew of had colluded with Russia during President Trump's electoral campaign.

"The records and documents I have voluntarily provided will show that all of my actions were proper, and occurred in the normal course of events of a very unique campaign," he said.

Mr Kushner has denied reports that he suggested a 'secret back channel' for communications to Russia's ambassador to Washington.

He was said to have to have made the proposal during a meeting with Ambassador Sergei Kisylak in December at Trump Tower.

The 36-year-old also denied that Russians finance any of his businesses in the private sector.

On Monday, he said: "Let me be very clear, I did not collude with Russia. Nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so.

"I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds for my businesses."

There FBI is investigating claims of Trump-Russia collusion. AP

Mr Kushner added that he had been "fully transparent" with investigating authorities.

His comments come ahead of his interview behind closed doors by a US Senate oversight committee investigating Russian meddling and any possible collusion by Trump associates.

Earlier this month, released emails showed that Mr Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, also agreed to a meeting at Trump Tower on the understanding that he would receive damaging information about his father's presidential rival, Hillary Clinton.

Mr Kushner said he had not seen those emails until he was recently shown them by his lawyers.

He said that Mr Trump Jr invited him to the meeting and that he arrived late and heard the lawyer involved discussing the issue of adoptions.