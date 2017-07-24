  • STV
  • MySTV

Donald Trump's son-in-law denies Russia collusion

ITV

Jared Kushner has denied colluding with Moscow in meetings with Russian officials.

Jared Kushner is Donald Trump's son-in-law.
Jared Kushner is Donald Trump's son-in-law. AP

Donald Trump's son-in-law has denied colluding with Moscow during a set of meetings with Russians ahead of the US presidential election.

Jared Kushner, who is also a senior White House advisor, reportedly forms part of an FBI investigation into whether Russia may have intervened in the 2016 election.

But on Monday, Mr Kushner maintained his actions during the four meetings were "proper" - adding that he had co-operated fully with investigating teams.

In a rare public statement, the 36-year-old said that neither he nor anybody else he knew of had colluded with Russia during President Trump's electoral campaign.

"The records and documents I have voluntarily provided will show that all of my actions were proper, and occurred in the normal course of events of a very unique campaign," he said.

Mr Kushner has denied reports that he suggested a 'secret back channel' for communications to Russia's ambassador to Washington.

He was said to have to have made the proposal during a meeting with Ambassador Sergei Kisylak in December at Trump Tower.

The 36-year-old also denied that Russians finance any of his businesses in the private sector.

On Monday, he said: "Let me be very clear, I did not collude with Russia. Nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so.

"I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds for my businesses."

There FBI is investigating claims of Trump-Russia collusion.
There FBI is investigating claims of Trump-Russia collusion. AP

Mr Kushner added that he had been "fully transparent" with investigating authorities.

His comments come ahead of his interview behind closed doors by a US Senate oversight committee investigating Russian meddling and any possible collusion by Trump associates.

Earlier this month, released emails showed that Mr Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, also agreed to a meeting at Trump Tower on the understanding that he would receive damaging information about his father's presidential rival, Hillary Clinton.

Mr Kushner said he had not seen those emails until he was recently shown them by his lawyers.

He said that Mr Trump Jr invited him to the meeting and that he arrived late and heard the lawyer involved discussing the issue of adoptions.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.