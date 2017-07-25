Swiss chainsaw attack suspect arrested after manhunt

Two people were left in a serious condition following the rampage in Schaffhausen on Monday.

Franz Wrousis, 51, is a suspect in the Swiss chainsaw attack. AP

Swiss police have arrested a man suspected of carrying out a chainsaw attack in which five people were injured.

Hours later, authorities identified Franz Wrousis, a 51-year-old with previous convictions for weapons offences, as the prime suspect.

Following a day-long manhunt, police announced on Tuesday that they had arrested the suspect.

Swiss authorities said that they didn't believe the attack was terror-related.

A huge manhunt for Wrousis was launched. AP

In the aftermath of the attack, Swiss media reported that two of those injured in the incident were employees of an insurance company.

The identities of the other victims remain unclear.

A police official said Wrousis had previous weapon offences dating back to 2014 and 2016.