Swiss chainsaw attack suspect arrested after manhunt
Two people were left in a serious condition following the rampage in Schaffhausen on Monday.
Swiss police have arrested a man suspected of carrying out a chainsaw attack in which five people were injured.
Two people were left in a serious condition following the rampage in Schaffhausen, a town near the German border, on Monday.
Hours later, authorities identified Franz Wrousis, a 51-year-old with previous convictions for weapons offences, as the prime suspect.
Following a day-long manhunt, police announced on Tuesday that they had arrested the suspect.
Swiss authorities said that they didn't believe the attack was terror-related.
In the aftermath of the attack, Swiss media reported that two of those injured in the incident were employees of an insurance company.
The identities of the other victims remain unclear.
A police official said Wrousis had previous weapon offences dating back to 2014 and 2016.