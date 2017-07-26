French wildfires force evacuation of 10,000 people

People were forced to take shelter overnight on the beach near St Tropez.

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes as forest fires continued to rage. AP

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes in the south of France as forest fires engulfed up to 4,000 hectares across the region.

People were forced to take shelter overnight on the beach near the popular resort of Saint-Tropez.

The violent fire took hold at just before 11pm on Tuesday, officials said and 540 firefighters were sent in to the region to tackle the blaze along with four tracker planes and a fire-fighting aircraft.

Lisa Minot, travel editor of The Sun, told Good Morning Britain that more than 3,000 people had been evacuated to the beach from the campsite her and her family were staying on.

No one was being allowed back onto the campsite until firefighters had the blaze under control, she said.

"It was pretty traumatic," Ms Minot said.

The fire is the latest blaze to sweep across tinder dry southern France which is experiencing an exceptionally hot summer.

"The evacuations, at least 10,000, followed the progression of the fire. It's an area that doubles or triples its population in summer," said a fire service official of the blaze near Bormes-les-Mimosas on the Mediterranean coast.

Joan Collins, who has a home down there, appeared to be among those evacuated.

The actress tweeted: "Luckily we were able to evacuate last night, not easy with 11 people in the house! We are all okay".

She later posted a picture of a blaze saying: "Being in the middle of this was a bit of a nightmare".

At least 12 firefighters have been injured and 15 police officers affected by smoke inhalation since the fires broke out on Monday, according to the authorities.

Fires have swept along the Mediterranean coast since Monday, in the mountainous interior and on the island of Corsica.