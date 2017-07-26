Fresh US sanctions on Russia move closer following vote

Congress has voted overwhelmingly to impose new sanctions against Russia.

US lawmakers have voted overwhelmingly to impose new sanctions against Russia - and curb Donald Trump's ability to waive the penalties.

The House of Representatives passed the legislation by a margin of 419-3, clearing the way for the Senate to approve the sanctions designed to punish Moscow over alleged meddling in the US presidential election.

A caveat within the sanctions preventing President Trump from scaling back or waiving them without Congress's permission was also passed.

If the bill moves quickly through the Senate, it could come into force before lawmakers break for summer.

Heavy support from both chambers of Congress means the president would find it difficult to not sign the bill off.

North Korea and Iran are also targeted within the latest set of sanctions.

The 184-page bill serves as a warning to the Kremlin over its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria, as well as its support for President Bashar Assad.

Vladimir Putin and oligarchs close to him are all targeted by the sanctions.

Russian corruption, human rights abusers and crucial sectors of the country's economy, such as weapons sales and energy exports, come within the sanctions' scope.

American lawmakers see Russia as the country's prime strategic antagonist, and many are disapproving of President Trump's "accommodating and conciliatory" approach towards the country.

Republican Adam Kinzinger said: "We're sending a message to Moscow.

"But if the president had any intention of trying to give Vladimir Putin what he wants on certain areas, I think he'll think twice about it."

In recent months, President Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the view of US intelligence that Russia sought to tip the November 2016 election in his favour.

Meanwhile, he has blasted investigations into whether the Trump campaign team colluded with Moscow as a "witch hunt".

Son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner is among those to have been under the spotlight recently.

In the case of North Korea, the sanctions bar ships owned by the reclusive nation from operating in American waters, while goods produced in the North Korea would be prohibited from entering the US.