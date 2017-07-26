Tour operators allowed to sell holidays to Tunisia again

Foreign Office removes advice to only travel to the country for essential visits.

Flowers are laid at the scene of the Sousse beach attack in June 2015. AP

UK tour operators can resume selling holidays in Tunisia for the first time since the Sousse massacre after the government changed its travel advice.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised against all but essential visits to the country for the past two years following the June 2015 beach attack in which 30 Britons were killed.

But the FCO announced on Wednesday that it has withdrawn the advice for the capital Tunis and major tourist resorts.

The UK continues to advise against "all travel" and "all but essential travel" to some areas of the country, including those nearer the Libyan border.