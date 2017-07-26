Trump: Transgender people cannot serve in US military

The US president claimed transgender soldiers would cause 'tremendous disruption'.

Trump: Wants to reverse Obama policy. AP

Donald Trump has announced transgender people will not be accepted or allowed in the US military "in any capacity".

In a series of tweets, the US president said the decision was based on talks with generals and military experts.

He said: "After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow......

"....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming.....

"....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you."

This is a reversal of policy changes initiated under President Barack Obama, whose administration had set July 1 of 2017 as the deadline for beginning to enlist openly transgender troops.

The policy had looked on shaky ground when, earlier this month, US defence secretary James Mattis, approved a six-month delay to the plan.