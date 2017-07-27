Man killed as fairground ride breaks apart mid-swing

Several others were injured when the ride malfunctioned and broke apart mid-swing.

The ride broke apart mid-swing

One person was killed and several others injured when a fairground ride malfunctioned.

The man was confirmed dead after Fire Ball at the annual Ohio State Fair broke apart mid-swing.

Officials say three of those injured are in a critical condition.

Video footage has emerged online purporting to show the moment when the ride, which spins passengers while swinging in a pendulum motion, appeared to hit an object as it swung upwards, sending one car spinning off to the side and throwing several passengers into the air.

It was the opening day of the 167-year-old fair.

Speaking at a late-night news conference on Wednesday, the Ohio Director of Agriculture - Republican politician David Daniels - said the ride had passed all inspections before opening for business.

All rides were checked several times while being set up, he added, and said it had been signed off earlier that day.

All rides have now been shut down until extra safety inspections can be carried out.

Republican Governor John Kasich has ordered a full investgation.