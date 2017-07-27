More than 12,000 evacuated due to French wildfires

Authorities fear there will be flare-ups due to lack of moisture and higher winds.

French firefighters have tamed one of the fiercest blazes to break out during wildfires in the country's Mediterranean coast.

More than 12,000 residents and tourists have been forced from their accommodation during the past four days.

The fire in the seaside town of Bormes-Les-Mimosas in the southern Var region has calmed because of a drop in the wind - but still marked the skyline with dramatic clouds of black smoke that were visible for miles.

"The fire is contained," Frederic Marchi-Leccia of the Var Fire and Emergency Service told reporters of the blaze that has forced many to sleep overnight in gyms and sailing clubs.

Despite the progress, authorities fear there will be flare-ups due to lack of moisture and higher winds, with firefighters still battling blazes in nearby Artigues.

Fires in some sites in Bormes-les-Mimosas mean it is not yet possible for residents and tourists to return to their homes and campsites, but an afternoon reconnaissance flight will help authorities determine if it is safe to start sending people back.

The wildfires have burnt through 7000 hectares of land on the Mediterranean coast.

Evacuees, including some Britons, are being housed in makeshift shelters.

A sailing club near Bormes-Les-Mimosas was hosting 200 people, including tourists, who were evacuated last night.

One displaced French camper, Stephanie Reiny, who slept at the sailing club, was upbeat on learning that the firefighters were making progress.

"I will go straight away to the camping site for sure ... I'm not scared anymore," she said.

Around 3.000 firefighters have been deployed to fight the fires which broke out on Monday.

There have been no reported casualties.