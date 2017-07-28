At least 40 injured in commuter train in Barcelona

The accident happened at 7.15am local time (0515am BST) at Franca station.

At least 40 people have been injured after a commuter train crashed into a station in Barcelona.

The accident happened at 7.15 am local time (0515 BST) at the Franca station in the city's northeast, when the train crashed into buffers at the end of the line.

Images from the scene shows the front of the Rodalies train severely damaged from the impact.

The Catalan regional emergency services said one person was seriously injured and the rest, including the driver, were treated for minor injuries.

Photos from the scene show emergency services treating the injured on the platform, with several people placed on stretchers.

Despite the crash train services were not interrupted.