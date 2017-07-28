Two teenagers detained over wildfires in French Riviera

The pair have been taken into custody on suspicion of arson after huge blazes.

Wildfires above the village of Ortale in Corsica, France AP

Two teenagers have been taken into custody on suspicion of arson following devastating wildfires in south-east France, a French official has said.

Hundreds of firefighters have spent days battling blazes in more than a dozen zones in the Riviera region.

More than 12,000 residents and tourists were forced to flee their accommodation as the fires, fanned by high winds, spread across the area.

Hundreds of firefighters have been battling blazes such as this one, near the village of Biguglia, Corsica island AP

Aix-en-Provence deputy police prosecutor Remy Avon said on Friday that two boys, both aged 16, had been stopped in Martigues on Wednesday on suspicion of starting a blaze in Carro.

Around 370 acres of land was destroyed as the fire spread.

Avon said the pair were due to go before a judge on Friday afternoon with a view to being charged with arson and theft. The charges can lead to a prison sentence of up to 15-years for minors.

He also said a 41-year-old man had admitted to accidentally starting the wildfire in Peynier with a metal cutter, which went on to burn through 178 acres of vegetation.

He was due to go before a judge Friday afternoon.

Fire tore through the forest of La Londe-les-Maures AP

The fires, which broke out on Monday, have to date ripped across more than 17,300 acres.

There have been no reported casualties.

On Thursday, fire chiefs reported they had managed to get the fires under control - but higher winds and a lack of moisture in the air has prompted warnings there may be flare-ups in the coming days.