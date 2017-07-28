One dead and four injured in German stabbing frenzy

The attacker went on the rampage at a supermarket in Hamburg on Friday afternoon.

Police officers secure the area after a knife attack at a supermarket in Hamburg. AP

One person has died and another four have been injured after a man went on a stabbing rampage at a supermarket in the German city of Hamburg.

Police said the assailant stabbed a person inside the store in the Barmbek district of the city on Friday afternoon before attacking four others as he fled.

His first victim died at the scene.

The attacker was slightly injured as he was overwhelmed by passers-by before he was arrested by police.

Officers said his motive is unclear.