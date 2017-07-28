North Korea missile test lands 'off Japanese coast'

The Pentagon confirmed the test had been detected in Washington.

North Korea launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile (pictured) earlier this month. AP

North Korea has fired another another ballistic missile which may have landed in the sea off the coast of Japan.

The missile was fired shortly before midnight in Japan on Friday (1600 BST), the country's public broadcaster NHK said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that officials are analysing the apparent launch and that he has called a meeting of the National Security Council.

In Washington, a spokesman for the Pentegon confirmed that a launch of a ballistic missile from North Korea had been detected.

Navy Captain Jeff Davis said: "We are assessing and will have more information soon."

North Korea launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month, capable of hitting "anywhere in the world".