Donald Trump replaces Reince Priebus as Chief of Staff

President replaced him a day after new communications director launched a tirade against him.

Donald Trump has replaced Reince Priebus as his Chief of Staff. AP

US President Donald Trump has replaced his Chief of Staff just a day after his newly-appointed Communications Director launched a verbal tirade against him.

Anthony Scaramucci threatened to fire the entire department in the rant during a phone call to a reporter, which included an attack on Reince Priebus and Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon.

On Friday, Mr Trump tweeted that Homeland Security Secretary John F Kelly had been appointed White House Chief of Staff, replacing Mr Priebus.

The president thanked Mr Priebus for his "service and dedication to his country".

